Lamb running on New York expressway rescued by highway patrol officer

What a lucky lamb!

New York City Police Department Highway Patrol officers saved a lamb on the loose from rush hour traffic in Brooklyn Wednesday, according to reports.

Drivers started uploading photos of the little lamb strolling along the Gowanus Expressway around 9 a.m. to Twitter, and eventually highway patrol officers were able to rescue the animal and take her to an Animal Care Center on Staten Island, CBS reported. The care center named the lamb Petunia.

DOG ABANDONED AT GAS STATION IS NOW AN OFFICIAL EMPLOYEE

Investigators believe Petunia may have escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse in Sunset Park, according to a report from AM New York.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She has now been transferred to Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in New Jersey, which takes care of rescued farm animals, according to a tweet from the Animal Care Center.