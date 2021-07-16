Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide
Published

Lake Ozark, Missouri, shooting leaves at least 1 dead: reports

The shooting was believed to have been gang-related, city officials said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One man was dead and at least four other people were wounded Thursday night when gunfire broke out outside a bar in Lake Ozark, Missouri, according to reports.

At least one of the wounded people was transported to a hospital in Columbia, Missouri, for treatment, KRCG-TV of Columbia and Jefferson City reported.

GUNMAN FOUND CRIMINALLY RESPONSIBLE FOR KILLING 5 AT PAPER

The shooting was believed to have been gang-related, according to a statement issued by the City of Lake Ozark.

Neither the dead man nor the wounded people were immediately identified by authorities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

City officials said in their statement that the shooting was unusual for the area. They said more information would be released as the investigation develops.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

Your Money