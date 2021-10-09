Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

LaGuardia 'security incident' prompts plane evacuation

Videos quickly surfaced on social media

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
A plane has reportedly been evacuated on the runway at New York City’s LaGuardia airport after a report of a suspicious package caused an emergency landing.

"An Embraer Air E75 regional jet operating as Republic Airlines Flight 4817 and traveling from Indianapolis to New York City landed safely at LaGuardia Airport at approximately 3:03 p.m. local time after a security incident," the Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News in a statement. "All passengers are safely off the plane."

American Airlines, a Republic Airways partner, issued a statement confirming an incident took place..

Videos on social media quickly surfaced showing people standing on the tarmac and law enforcement rushing around an airplane.

Some social media posts suggested there was a "suspicious package" aboard one of the flights.

The Port Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

