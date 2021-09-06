Labor Day forecast: Showers, thunderstorms could appear in these areas

A fairly quiet forecast this Labor Day Monday, with no major storms to be wary of.

We do have some scattered showers and thunderstorms that could pop up across the Gulf Coast, South and parts of the Mid-Atlantic.

Scattered showers are also exiting the Northeast today.

SATELLITE IMAGES SHOW IDA’S DEVASTATION IN NEW JERSEY

On Tuesday, stronger storms will be possible over the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

Mainly dry weather is expected across the central U.S. and across the West.

Excessive heat warnings are up for the Southwest and Southern California, which will spread into the Great Basin and Intermountain West.

Wildfire danger has prompted red flag warnings for parts of the Rockies and northern High Plains.

Smoke from ongoing wildfires has made air quality quite poor for a wide swath of the West into the Rockies.

Hurricane Larry is still a major Category 3 beast that is expected to stay away from the U.S., but rough surf and dangerous rip currents will be an ongoing danger for much of the East Coast.