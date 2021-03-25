Expand / Collapse search
LA pursuit suspect drives off freeway, hits transformer and bursts into flames; suspect in custody

The suspect was able to get out of the car

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A Los Angeles pursuit suspect was taken into custody Wednesday evening after driving off the 101 freeway and hitting a transformer, causing it to burst into flames, according to reports.

The driver crashed the car on its roof in a junkyard in the Tarzana neighborhood during a chase with the California Highway Patrol after being suspected of speeding, according to FOX 11 and KCAL-TV in Los Angeles.

The driver knocked down live wires when the car hit the transformer, forcing power to be turned off in the area, KCAL and a local photojournalist reported. 

The suspect was able to get out of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot before he was caught. 

There was no immediate reporting on the suspect's condition. 

