CRIME
Published

Los Angeles police officer shot, suspect in custody

Officer and suspect both hospitalized after shooting, police say

By James Leggate | Fox News
An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was hospitalized after being shot Wednesday afternoon.

Fox News is working to confirm the cop's condition. 

Bullets started flying around 2 this afternoon on Vesper Avenue in the Van Nuys neighborhood, police said. Officers responded to the scene for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired.

(Fox 11)

LAPD FATALLY SHOOTS SUSPECTED GUNMAN WHO KILLED 2, INCLUDING NEWLYWED, IN SEEMINGLY RANDOM SPREE: COPS

The suspected shooter is in custody and is also at an area hospital. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it transported two patients from the scene of a shooting, but didn’t specify whether they had both been shot.

(Fox 11)

FOX 11 in Los Angeles reported there was a large police presence in the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

