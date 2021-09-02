Los Angeles student among 2 injured in shooting near football field, suspect at large: police

A Los Angeles high school was on lockdown Thursday afternoon in response to a nearby shooting that injured two people, authorities say.

Los Angeles School Police were called to Santee High School at 1921 Maple Ave around 2 p.m. LASPD spokesman Rudy Perez told Fox News that the shooting occurred next to the school’s football field.

Officers arrived on scene and found a male student of the school with an apparent gunshot wound in his upper left leg. The officers applied a tourniquet to his leg and he was transferred to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition, Perez said.

His identity has not been released because of his age.

Officers also found another gunshot victim, a male adult, who had been grazed by a bullet. It is unclear if both injuries are related. The second was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect remains at large. An LAPD officer told Fox News that the suspect is a Hispanic male wearing a dark blue shirt, blue jeans, dark shoes and last seen on a light blue bicycle.

Lockdowns at the school were lifted around 3:15 p.m., FOX 11 reported.

Fox News reached out to the school district who referred all questions to the authorities.

Thursday's shooting comes one day after a teen was killing in another shooting that broke out at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.