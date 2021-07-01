Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles explosion: 16 injured -- 3 seriously -- after cache of illegal fireworks explodes

The Los Angeles Fire Department wrote that 9 LAPD officers and one ATF officer sustained minor injuries

By David Aaro | Fox News
At least 16 people were injured Wednesday, three seriously, when a cache of illegal fireworks seized at a South Los Angeles home exploded.

A bomb squad truck was carrying the confiscated fireworks when it blew up unexpectedly during a scheduled detonation event, FOX 11 reported. 

The LAPD tweeted that bomb squad officers were in the process of seizing over 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in the area at the time of the blast. 

A cache of illegal fireworks seized at a South Los Angeles home exploded unexpectedly Wednesday.

A cache of illegal fireworks seized at a South Los Angeles home exploded unexpectedly Wednesday. (FOX 11)

"Some of the fireworks were being stored in our Bomb Squad trailer as a precautionary measure," the LAPD tweeted. "Unknown at this time what caused an explosion."

The Los Angeles Fire Department wrote that nine LAPD officers and one ATF officer sustained minor injuries. At least six people were also transported to an area hospital.

The department added that several homes and a building were impacted by the blast.

"There are PIOs at scene and this is an ongoing situation in which the area will be impacted for hours due to evacuations, rendering the location safe, and investigation," the LAPD added. "Updates will be provided as they become available."

FOX 11 reported that investigators and bomb squad officials responded to the home earlier in the day. A forklift was also seen carrying dozens of boxes out of the house, images showed. 

 

