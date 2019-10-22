Los Angeles City Council halts 'no-fault' evictions ahead of statewide rental controls, reports say

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday approved a moratorium on evictions in a bid to prevent landlords from kicking out tenants ahead of statewide rental controls, according to reports.

The ban, which council members passed in a 14-to-0 vote, would prevent property owners from evicting tenants without "just cause," the Los Angeles Times reported.

"Just cause" would include non-payment of rent or using the unit for criminal activity.

Tenants' rights groups cited by The Times said "no-fault evictions" have increased since Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1482 into law earlier this month. The law has limited rent increases to 5 percent plus inflation, in most cases.

A "no-fault eviction" refers to when tenants are evicted for no fault of their own, such as when a landlord abruptly ends the lease, KABC reported.

AS HOUSING COSTS RISE, SOME PEOPLE ARE CHOOSING TO LIVE ON THE ROAD INSTEAD

California is set to implement new restrictions on evictions and rent increases on January 1, 2020.

Housing advocates cited by the station said landlords have been issuing more eviction notices and raising rents by unreasonable amounts since Newsome signed the new law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

News of the moratorium was met Tuesday with resounding cheers in the city council.

Mayor Eric Garcetti, whose final approval would be required before the ordinance goes into effect, is expected to sign it later on Tuesday.