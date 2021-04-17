LA Board of Education members eat, check phones while mom pleads for school reopening

In an emotional phone call to the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), a mother pleaded with county officials to reopen schools and playgrounds – but her appeal was seemingly ignored.

In a video posted to social media by UTLA Uncensored this week, LA board members ate and checked their phones as an upset parent begged for the classrooms to be reopened.

TEACHERS UNION BOSS SLAMMED OVER TONE-DEAF TWEET ON MOMS LEAVING WORKFORCE

The crux of her plea was for the school board to abandon the United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) union, and focus on the needs of southern California children.

"I’m here to tell you that I have been silenced by UTLA," she told the members. "Because my narrative goes against what they are trying to push."

"My children, and thousands of others, are being held hostage by this organization," she continued.

While elementary schools reopened last week, middle and high school students will not return to the classroom until later in the month.

Parents remain frustrated by hybrid schedules students face, forcing them to continue to juggle being home with the children and managing their careers.

"We see the minutes of instruction and we see the quality of the zoom instruction, and it does not equal a good education," the mother told LAUSD board members. "I’m doing the majority of work at home."

"I am sickened by the fact that you have allowed your doors to stay closed for so long and you have no sense of urgency," she continued as one board member bent over to eat. "The disservice you have done to these children is beyond me."

In recent months, reports have surfaced of teachers unions across the nation utilizing the coronavirus pandemic to vie for increased wages and benefits – frustrating angry parents.

Jonathon Zachreson, a California parent who launched one of the largest petitions in the country to reopen schools, said he believes unions are operating "under the guise of safety" to prioritize member needs over children's education.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These teachers unions are wasting time negotiating more funds, using our kids as bargaining chips," he told Fox News.

Fox News could not immediately reach the UTLA for comment.