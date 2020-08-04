LA ballot measure would shift nearly $900 million away from law enforcement: report

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday voted to include a charter amendment on the ballot in November to would redistribute $880 million from law enforcement to community programs.

The money would come from the county’s unrestricted general funds, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles.

The board voted 4-1 to include the amendment, called “Reimagining L.A. County” which would permanently move 10 percent in general funds from law enforcement to programs like housing, mental health services and other programs aimed at alternatives to jail, FOX 11 reported.

MARINE VETERAN JOEY JONES: SURGING GUN SALES 'COMMON SENSE' AMID PUSH TO DEFUND POLICE

As while as being the police and sheriff's department, the funds would also be restricted from use in the district attorneys' office or the courts.

The funding shift would be phased in through 2024, according to LA Streetsblog.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who said the vote was rushed and lacked transparency, said she opposed the measure because it would hurt the county in a bad economy, cut lead to county jobs cut and restrict future boards, FOX 11 reported. She added that it was rushed and lacked transparency.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The vote comes as Black Lives Matter protesters continue to call for the funding of police departments across the country.