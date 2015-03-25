L.A.-Bound Flight Diverted After Passengers Smell Smoke in Cabin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- An American Airlines flight from New York to Los Angeles made an emergency landing at a New Mexico airport after passengers reported smelling smoke or fumes.

A spokesman for Albuquerque International Sunport, Daniel Jiron, says Flight 117 from JFK to LAX landed without incident about 4:30 p.m. MT Wednesday.

He says someone reported a man had lit matches.

Jiron says Transportation Security Administration personnel removed the man and the FBI searched the plane.

Passengers reboarded and the flight left for Los Angeles about 10:30 p.m. MDT.

No injuries were reported among 169 passengers and crew.

FBI Special Agent Darrin Jones says the man was not arrested and has been released. Jones says it's unclear if charges will be filed. The man's name was not released.