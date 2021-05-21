Expand / Collapse search
Kyle Rittenhouse makes first in-person court appearance in Wisconsin ahead of November trial

Kyle Rittenhouse's trial set for November

By Paul Best | Fox News
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing two people and wounding another during protests last year, made his first in-person court appearance Friday morning in Kenosha, Wis. 

The defense and prosecution said the November trial could take up to two weeks. 

Friday was Rittenhouse's first in-person appearance as previous legal proceedings were held virtually due to the pandemic

Rittenhouse faces multiple felony counts of reckless homicide and reckless endangerment, as well as a misdemeanor count of being a minor in possession of a firearm.

Kyle Rittenhouse listens during his pretrial hearing Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

KYLE RITTENHOUSE, MOTHER FIXATED ON SOCIAL MEDIA TREATMENT AFTER ARREST IN KENOSHA SHOOTING

Attorneys have agreed to send questionnaires to potential jurors to quiz them on their beliefs ahead of selection. 

A similar strategy was used in the high-profile trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd last month. In the Chauvin trial, a 13-page questionnaire was sent to the prospective jury pool asking about their political beliefs, knowledge of the case and other factors.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder said he wants to see the questionnaire for potential Rittenhouse jurors by Aug. 1. Jury selection will begin Nov. 1. 

Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two protesters in Wisconsin during a period of civil unrest, received thousands of dollars in donations for his legal defense from public officials and police officers.  (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)

Rittenhouse was 17 years old last August when he traveled from his home in Antioch, Ill. to Kenosha, Wis. amid mass protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man. 

Armed with a rifle, Rittenhouse allegedly shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz. He turned himself in to police the next day. 

His attorneys said that Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha to protect businesses amid the sometimes violent protests and that he acted in self-defense. 

Many on the right have rallied around Rittenhouse, donating $2 million to cover his bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

