Kyle Rittenhouse to face judge over bond violation allegations

An Illinois man accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during riots in Wisconsin over the summer is expected to appear before a judge on Thursday as prosecutors ask that he be re-arrested.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, is scheduled to appear before Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce E. Schroeder at 1:15 p.m. local time on Thursday after prosecutors said last week he had violated conditions of his $2 million bond by failing to inform the court of his current address. They've asked Schroeder to issue an arrest warrant and increase Rittenhouse's bond by $200,000.

Prosecutors allege Rittenhouse moved out of the apartment he shared with his mother after he posted the multimillion-dollar cash bond in November, and hasn't given the court his new address.

Rittenhouse's attorneys said threats have forced him into hiding, and they said they offered to give prosecutors Rittenhouse's current address if it stays under seal. Prosecutors have refused, saying the public is entitled to know where Rittenhouse is and that the defense hasn't presented any evidence of an immediate threat.

Rittenhouse came to Kenosha in August from nearby Antioch, Ill., as hundreds of people were protesting and rioting after the police shooting that left Jacob Blake, a Black man, paralyzed.

Prosecutors said Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha on Aug. 25 after a paramilitary group put out a call on social media for people to protect businesses amid unrest. He faces multiple charges, including homicide and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, contends the protesters attacked him and he fired in self-defense.

In January, Rittenhouse's bail conditions were modified to include that he was prohibited from associating with known white supremacists under a judge's recently modified bail conditions.

Prosecutors had requested the modifications after Rittenhouse was seen drinking at a bar in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Mount Pleasant, about 25 miles south of Milwaukee, earlier this month. The legal drinking age is 21, but in Wisconsin, Rittenhouse could legally drink alcohol because he was with his mother.

According to WMTV, prosecutors wrote in their request that Rittenhouse also posed for a photo outside Pudgy's Pub with two men as they made the "OK" sign with their hands, a symbol used by White supremacists. Prosecutors also alleged five men at the tavern serenaded Rittenhouse with a song that has become the anthem of the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist group.

The judge ruled at the time that Rittenhouse "shall not knowingly have conduct with any person or group of persons known to harm, threaten, harass or menace others on the basis of their race, beliefs on the subject of religion, color, national origin, or gender."

He was also barred from possessing and consuming alcohol and from having firearms.

