Man who shot 15 people at a Tennessee Kroger was a third-party vendor, police say

There were 15 victims of the shooting, including one woman who died

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Tennessee officials revealed that the gunman who shot 15 people at a Kroger on Thursday was a third-party vendor of the grocery store. 

"I'm not gonna give you his name today. I'm not giving him notoriety in this platform," Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane told the media on Friday. 

TENNESSEE KROGER GROCERY STORE SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, AT LEAST 12 INJURED, POLICE SAY

"He was a third-party vendor for Kroger," Lane added in his address. 

A shooting unfolded in Collierville on Thursday, where 15 people were shot. Olivia King, a local mother, was the only victim to die during the tragedy. The shooter also died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

Ten victims were employees of the store, while the other five were customers. The other victims are listed in stable condition, according to Lane. 

Lane described the shooting on Thursday as "the most horrific event in Collierville history."

The FBI, TBI, ATF and local law enforcement offices are assisting with the investigation. A motive has not yet been released.

