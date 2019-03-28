Krispy Kreme employee stabs man in dispute, police say

A Florida Krispy Kreme Donuts employee has been arrested, accused of stabbing a man in a dispute, police say.

Police say Julius Irving, 32, got into an altercation with another employee on Wednesday in a Gainesville shop. The alleged issue? Doughnut prep, according to a Gainesville Police Department press release.

Once the argument began to escalate, the woman said to be at odds with Irving called her boyfriend to come pick her up.

When the boyfriend arrived, according to the police version of events, he confronted Irving, who “took a swing” at him and then used a four-inch knife to stab him repeatedly.

The unnamed boyfriend is recovering from his wounds at a local hospital.

Irving confessed to the stabbing and faces a charge of attempted homicide, police said. He is being held in Alachua County Jail.

