King: Katahdin Woods and Waters' existence is settled

Sen. Angus King said after a meeting with the acting interior secretary in Bangor that the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument's existence is settled.

King, who met Friday with Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, said there's a line for the monument in the president's budget submitted last week.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Bernhardt spent Thursday touring parts of Acadia National Park. The Katahdin Woods and Watters discussion on Friday included some business owners from the Katahdin region.

The Trump administration previously reviewed the monument created on land donated by the family of Burt's Bees co-founder Roxanne Quimby.

The land includes a 17-mile loop road with views of Mount Katahdin; trails for hiking, mountain biking and snowmobiling; and paddling on the Penobscot River's East Branch.

