Kindergarten teacher brings care packages to students stuck at home because of coronavirus outbreak

A kindergarten teacher in Colorado who hasn’t seen her students in nearly two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak brought each of them a care package over the weekend because she wanted to see them one more time.

Jean Witt has been a teacher at Broomfield’s Aspen Creek PK-8 School for 20 years. She told Denver’s FOX31 that this was her last year teaching.

The last day she saw her kids inside the classroom was March 12, the station reported. She thought she would see them again soon, but last Friday Colorado announced that schools would be closed for much longer.

“It’s really hard not to be able to see my students and for them not to see me or their friend,” Witt said. “So I thought, ‘I want to go see my kids one more time.’ So we made this plan to go visit and drop off bags.”

On Saturday, Witt and her family made 27 stops – one for each of her students – to deliver sanitized educational games and books.

“We made a route. My husband was the driver,” Witt said. “Our daughter was the photographer.”

Witt’s daughter edited the videos together and posted the result on her Facebook page. Witt can be seen smiling and waving to her students – most of whom are behind glass windows or doors – as she drops off the package.

“It brought tears to my eyes. It was so special to stand there. In the video, you don’t see it all. But some children just stood there with their hands up against the glass – just standing there,” Witt said.

In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, 46 U.S. states have closed its schools – some through the rest of the school year – affecting 50.8 million public school students and 5.8 million school students, according to Education Week.