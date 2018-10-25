Kindergarten class signs ‘Happy Birthday’ for longtime hearing-impaired janitor

A longtime janitor at a Tennessee elementary school received the sweetest birthday surprise from one of the kindergarten class.

James Anthony was floored when he entered a classroom on Tuesday and was greeted by the class signing the words to “Happy Birthday.”

Anthony, who turned 60 years old that day, is hearing impaired but can read lips.

A video posted by the school on its Facebook page shows Anthony laughing in disbelief and bringing his hands to his head as the children sign the song.

Hickerson Elementary School Principal Jimmy Anderson told FOX 17 News that the students love Anthony and that he is a great role model for students.

“Mr. James teaches the kids sign language every now and then, teaches them good manners and how to treat other people,” he said.

Anthony has worked for the school system since 1991.

The children learned the song with the help of a teacher, a teacher’s aide, and a nurse.

One parent commented that their children attended the school several years ago and were taught to sign "Intruder Alert" so they could warn Anthony if necessary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.