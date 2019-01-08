Kids cause $800G damages at Houston car dealership; wreck Ford Mustang, Dodge Challenger

Four juveniles turned a Houston area CarMax parking lot into their own demolition derby Sunday night causing $800,000 in damages.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s office, the juveniles broke into the CarMax dealership after it closed late Sunday night. The dealership is located on the North Freeway.

MCLAREN 720S SPORTS CAR 'DESTROYED' IN CRASH DAY AFTER IT WAS BOUGHT

They gained access to the dealerships keys, broke into various vehicles and crashed them into over 20 cars causing a multitude of damage.

The juveniles then proceeded to make their own version of “bumper cars”, smashing up over 20 vehicles.

Police were called to the scene and the four juveniles, identified only as male, escaped on foot but were later captured after police set up a perimeter.

MAN'S TRUCK GOES UP IN FLAMES BUT BIBLE LEFT INSIDE WAS UNSCATHED

"All four juveniles were arrested and booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center, charged with 1st Degree Felony Criminal Mischief,” said Constable Mark Herman in an update posted on Facebook Monday morning.

The vehicles included a Ford Mustang, a Porsche sports coupe and a Dodge Challenger, according to the Houston Chronicle.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspects were also caught on video surveillance.