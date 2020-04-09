Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Kid reunites with father who was in quarantine for 3 weeks

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Every day and in every community, the coronavirus pandemic is bringing out the best in Americans. Take a look at some inspiring images of Americans pulling together in a time of crisis.

A young boy could be seen running to his father’s arms, after having not seen him for three weeks while he was self-quarantined to fight the coronavirus, online video shows.

In the video, the boy can be seen on a toy truck off to the side of a road in Saragosa, Texas, as a police officer inside a truck communicates with him via loudspeaker.

Raw video: Child runs to greet his father after weeks spent apart due to coronavirusVideo

“Hey. pull over, little baby,” says the voice from inside the truck as the boy looks on in confusion.

“Hey. Look at me. I love you. Miss you,” says the man.

A woman off-camera asks the boy whose voice that belongs to.

GEORGIA COUPLE REUNITED AFTER SEPARATE CORONAVIRUS QURANTINES URGE AMERICANS ‘NOT TO PANIC’

The boy, seemingly confused, waves and says hello.

“Who is it?” asks the woman off-camera.

The man then gets out of the car, arms outstretched. The young boy, realizing it’s his father, breaks down in tears and runs to greet his father.

The dad picks up his boy and tells his son that he missed him.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.