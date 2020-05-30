Key West high school follows coronavirus social distancing measures with Jet Ski graduation

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A high school in Florida's Key West came up with a novel way to honor its graduating seniors this year.

Somerset Island Prep held a Jet Ski graduation ceremony that took place on the water and complied with coronavirus social distancing measures.

The graduation took place Tuesday off Key West’s Southernmost House.

The 11 seniors, wearing graduation caps and gowns and face masks, rode up on personal watercrafts to a boat to collect their diplomas from Principal Tom Rompella. He was in a mask and used a pole to hand out the diplomas.

“This final ceremony for our seniors represents the same theme that has played out throughout the

entirety of their time at Island Prep,” Rompella said in a news release. “That no barrier is too large to overcome and that through creativity and hard work we can overcome any challenge.”

The graduating seniors took jet ski lessons prior to the big day.

Somerset Island Preparatory is Key West’s only charter high school, established a decade ago.