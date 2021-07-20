Kentucky State University president resigns amid financial audit

Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II's resignation was accepted Tuesday by the college's board of regents amid multiple lawsuits and a financial audit of the school.

The board tapped Clara Ross Stamps, who is currently KSU's senior vice president for brand identity and university relations, to be the acting president.

"As the Kentucky State University community comes together, with a renewed appreciation for our collegiate campus atmosphere and a commitment to our core mission and values, I am humbled and energized by the opportunity to serve our students and community following what has certainly been a time of unprecedented change," Stamps said in a statement Tuesday.

Brown's resignation came during a special meeting Tuesday, when the Board discussed "Pending Litigation" and "Individual Personnel Matters" in a closed session. The board also approved the hiring of an auditor to review the financial status of the historically Black university.

KSU has been fighting six lawsuits this year accusing school officials, including Brown, of misconduct, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

In one wrongful termination lawsuit, former assistant director of student support services Xavier Dillard alleged that he was fired after complaining about a coach and administrator sexually harassing students, according to the State Journal.

In December 2013, Brown resigned as president of Alcorn State University amid a state investigation into university purchasing practices. He was hired by KSU in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.