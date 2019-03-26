Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky school district hands over names of protesters

Associated Press
Teachers and public education supporters fill the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Frankfort, Kentucky. Jefferson County Public Schools, the state's largest school district, closed Wednesday for the fifth time in the past two weeks after teachers called in sick so they could come to Frankfort to keep an eye on lawmakers. But one of the proposals teachers were most concerned about, which would have indirectly supported private schools with tax credits, was not included in an agreement on a tax bill lawmakers finished on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Adam Beam)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky's largest school district has turned over a preliminary list of teachers who used sick days to protest at the state Capitol.

The names were requested by Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis after Jefferson County Public Schools canceled classes multiple times in recent weeks due to teacher absences.

Lewis has said it isn't his intent to discipline teachers who used sick days to protest, but he wouldn't rule it out.

Jefferson County school district spokeswoman Renee Murphy told news outlets the list was sent Monday, but declined to say how many names were on it.

Teachers protested at the Capitol as lawmakers considered proposals that would change who manages the teachers' pension fund and indirectly support private schools with tax credits. The final day of the 2019 legislative session is Thursday.