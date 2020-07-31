Kentucky police officer on administrative assignment after shooting, injuring armed suspect

A Kentucky police officer has been put on administrative assignment after he shot a 26-year-old Black man who was armed and attempting to flee police.

LOUISVILLE POLICE RADIO CHATTER ON BREONNA TAYLOR CASE MUST BE TURNED OVER, JUDGE RULES

The suspect was hit in the hip and sustained a non-life-threatening injury. He was transported to a local hospital following the incident and remains there for treatment, police said.

The shooting, recorded on police bodycam, occurred around 1:40 a.m. Friday, when an officer from the Lexington Police Department responded to reports of a man with a gun.

The responding officer told the suspect to stop and show his hands, according to a press release by the department.

The man did not comply with "multiple verbal commands to stop" and ran from the officer, who chased him on foot and eventually fired shots, striking the suspect.

The suspect's gun was recovered on the scene. He is facing charges of fleeing and evading police, felony in possession of a firearm, menacing and trafficking in a controlled substance.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Kentucky State Police are investigating the incident and the Lexington Police Department is conducting an internal review into why the officer fired his gun.