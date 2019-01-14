Kentucky mom drove drunk to ‘teach her son a lesson,' police say

A mother in Kentucky was arrested Sunday after allegedly driving drunk with her son in the car as some sort of "lesson," police said -- though it was not clear exactly what the supposed lesson was.

Sunita Jairam, 48, was arrested around 12:51 a.m. and told police at the time she “drank a bunch of beer and got in her car to drive to teach her son a lesson,” according to the arrest citation obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Jairam also claimed to have driven a 2014 BMW X1 at 150 mph while her son was in the car.

Jairam smelled of alcohol and was slurring her speech, police said in the report obtained by WKYT. She told investigators that she had been drinking all day.

The woman's son told investigators he tried to get out of the car several times because of his mother’s driving, but was unable because the door was locked.

Jairam' blood-alcohol level was .161, twice the legal limit, according to booking records. The 48-year-old was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center and is scheduled for an initial court appearance Monday, according to the Herald-Leader.

Records show she was previously charged with public intoxication and speeding.