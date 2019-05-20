Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Kentucky
Published

Kentucky man, son used baseball bat, crowbar in brutal beating of roommate, police say

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Kentucky man and his juvenile son allegedly beat the man's roommate with a baseball bat and a crowbar early Thursday, police said.

Daniel Hazel, 43, and his son entered their Louisville home and beat the man in his bedroom at around 1:25 a.m., the unidentified roommate told the police.

KENTUCKY TODDLER WHO VANISHED IS FOUND ALIVE 3 DAYS LATER

Officials said the man’s injuries appeared to indicate he was on the ground trying to protect himself at some point during the incident, according to WLKY-TV.

Daniel Hazel, 43, was arrested last week.

Daniel Hazel, 43, was arrested last week. (Louisville Metro Corrections)

The man was hospitalized with a spleen injury, cuts to the head, a concussion and two broken hands, according to WAVE-TV.

Hazel reportedly told police he and his son had beaten the man in self-defense, according to WLKY-TV. Police said Hazel’s story didn’t match up with the evidence, however. Hazel was seen in a police photo with a large bandage covering the top of his head and wearing what appeared to be a blood-stained shirt.

Hazel was charged with first-degree assault. It’s unclear whether the juvenile is facing charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hazel was being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on $500,000 bond.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.