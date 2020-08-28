Kentucky man charged with attempting to murder a cop

A Kentucky man rammed his car into a police cruiser and dragged a deputy during a traffic stop Thursday, authorities said.

Warren County Sheriff's Deputy J.D. Thompson stopped a car for an alleged seat belt violation near the Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green when he encountered Brandon Ray Cherry, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

During the stop, Cherry said he didn't have a driver's license and was asked to step out car, the statement said.

"Cherry put the car into reverse and rammed Deputy Thompson’s patrol car then continued to push the cruiser back until it struck a parked car," a news release said.

Thompson tried to stop Cherry as he put the car in drive, dragging Thompson a short distance. Cherry fled in the vehicle and collided with another car after failing to obey a stop sign, authorities said.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. Cherry fled on foot but was captured by Bowling Green police a short distance later. In his car, officers found a satchel with a "significant" amount of drugs.

He faces a slew of criminal charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, criminal mischief, third-degree assault of a police officer, resisting arrest and two counts of fleeing or evading a police officer -- one on foot and the other by motor vehicle.

He is being held in the Warren County Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.