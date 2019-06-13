Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published
Last Update 41 mins ago

Kentucky man allegedly beat 2-month-old son so severely he's on life support

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Kentucky man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly beat his 2-month-old son so severely the infant is now on life support.

Donnie Rowe, 28, allegedly said he was high on drugs and admitted to investigators that he caused his son's injuries at his home in Louisville on Friday night, WAVE reported, citing the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Donnie Rowe, 28, was arrested for allegedly beating his 2-month-old son, according to a report.

Donnie Rowe, 28, was arrested for allegedly beating his 2-month-old son, according to a report. (Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)

A neighbor told the news outlet Rowe asked them for help when he realized the child was injured.

WOMAN ACCUSED OF KILLING PREGNANT TEEN, CUTTING BABY FROM WOMB FAKED PREGNANCY: PROSECUTORS

“[The child] was pale white,” Tiffany Miller said. “When I took him, he looked at me, grabbing my mouth, whimpering, but he was going 'uhhh, uhhh, uhhh,' like he was gasping for air and couldn’t breathe.”

The neighbor claimed she told Rowe to call 911, but said it wasn't until Saturday that the boy received medical attention.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said the baby "suffered multiple skull fractures, retinal hemorrhages and several other injuries which are consistent with abusive head trauma."

Rowe is reportedly facing assault and abuse charges.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.