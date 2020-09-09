Kentucky man claims he stole police K-9 after offering the dog 'Vienna sausages', report says

A Kentucky man is being accused by police of stealing a K-9 after he allegedly admitted to a deputy that he “coaxed him out with Vienna sausages,” a report says.

Brandon Harmon, of Smithfield, is now facing theft by unlawful taking and second-degree criminal trespassing charges following his arrest on Aug. 26 by the Henry County Sheriff's Office, according to WDRB.

The station, citing an arrest report, says police were called to a neighborhood in Smithfield that day by a caller who claimed Harmon was trespassing on their property.

When a deputy located the 26-year-old, he asked for a ride so he could point out a stolen weed trimmer, WDRB reports.

After getting into the cruiser, Harmon then changed the subject, asking the deputy if his office was aware of what happened to one of its K-9 dogs that was temporarily missing after being stolen from another deputy’s home earlier that month, the station says.

When asked by the deputy to elaborate, Harmon allegedly said he "had something to do with it” before stating that "I coaxed him out with Vienna sausages," WDRB reported, citing the arrest document.

Harmon was then taken into custody.