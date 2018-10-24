Kentucky grocery store shooting leaves 'multiple' people injured

Multiple people were shot Wednesday around 3 p.m. at a grocery store in Kentucky, police said.

A shooting was reported at a Kroger market in Jeffersontown, roughly 15 miles southeast of Louisville, according to WDRB. A dispatcher with the Jeffersontown Police Department said a suspect was detained following the incident.

Dispatchers told the station that there are reports of "multiple victims."

Kroger in a statement said the company is "shocked and saddened by the shooting incident that occurred around 2:30 pm today."

"Thanks to the quick response of the local police department, the suspect was apprehended and our store is secure," Kroger said. "Our store is closed and will reopen after the investigation concludes."

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.