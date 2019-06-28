Kentucky father shot on the way home from hospital after birth of twins not expected to survive: family

A Kentucky man who was shot while walking home from the hospital after the birth of his twins is on life support and not expected to survive, family said.

Tyrese Garvin, 20, witnessed the birth of his first children at University Hospital in Louisville on Sunday. The new father was gunned down in what police called a random shooting after he left the hospital while walking down a nearby street around 6 p.m., Louisville’s WAVE reported.

Garvin was transported to the same hospital where his twins were born to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds in his body and head. Doctors contacted trauma surgeons and neurosurgeons but do not expect Garvin to make a recovery, according to the family.

"He was very excited about becoming a father, and for something like this to happen and his children will never get to know him, that's sad." Garvin's grandmother told WLKY. The family told the outlet they brought his newborn twins to visit him before they plan to take him off life support in the coming days.

Louisville Metro Police arrested three juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17 connected to the shooting, but the charges against them were not immediately known. Their names have not been released due to their status as minors. In a recent press conference Thursday, homicide Lieutenant Emily McKinley referenced Garvin’s shooting as she spoke about a recent spike in drive-by shootings and related car thefts carried out by teenagers over the past few weeks within the city, the Courier Journal reported.