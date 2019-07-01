Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Kentucky father dies in hospital next to newborns, week after being gunned down outside same hospital: report

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 1 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Kentucky man who was shot moments after visiting his newborn twins in the hospital last week, died next to his children in the same hospital where they were born after he was taken off life support Friday, according to a report.

Tyrese Garvin, 20, was gunned down June 23 while walking home from Louisville’s University Hospital, where he’d just witnessed the birth of his first children, a boy and a girl who were about a week old, the Courier-Journal reported.

Tyrese Garvin was taken off life support and pronounced dead Friday, less than a week after he was shot by teen suspects in Louisville.  

Tyrese Garvin was taken off life support and pronounced dead Friday, less than a week after he was shot by teen suspects in Louisville.   (GoFund Me)

Garvin was taken to the same hospital where his children were born to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds in his body and head.

He remained in intensive care until Friday afternoon, when he was taken off life support and pronounced dead, the Courier-Journal reported. The mother of his children had reportedly taken the twins to lay beside their father until he gave his last breaths.

A GoFundMe page set up by the family for funeral costs described Garvin as “selfless, respectful, and honest,” who “would look you in the eye with a firm handshake while calling you ma’am or sir.”

“Tyrese was taken from us way too soon, as he was a victim of the ongoing gun and gang violence surrounding the Louisville area,” the page said.

Three suspects, aged 14 to 17, have been arrested in connection with the shooting but the charges against them were unclear. Their names have not been released due to their status as minors.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.