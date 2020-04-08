Kentucky doctor charged after fight with teens over social distancing, police say

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Kentucky physician was arrested Tuesday after getting into a fight with a group of teens for not adhering to social distancing rules, according to police.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said it was investigating the incident involving John Rademaker and a group of girls near the Norton Commons Amphitheater, WLKY-TV reported. The altercation reportedly took place on Friday night and was captured on video.

"Obviously, we do not advise individuals concerned about social distancing to take matters into their own hands and confront people about it, especially in any physical way," the department said in a statement. "We ask people who are concerned about large gatherings to call 311 or 911 to report their concerns."

Witnesses said Rademaker and a woman approached the group and expressed anger that they were flouting coronavirus social distancing guidelines that have been put in place across the world.

Footage of the incident appears to show a man cursing and shoving the teens and allegedly putting his hands around one girl's neck. The woman was also seen putting her hands on one of the girls, the outlet reported.

Rademaker is charged with strangulation and three counts of harassment with physical contact.

His employer, Baptist Health Hospital, said he works with an anesthesia group it contracts with and has been put on administrative leave.