Kentucky cop stabbed in the face, suspect charged with attempted murder

The cop’s injuries are not life-threatening.

By Frank Miles | Fox News
A 31-year-old Kentucky man was charged with attempted murder after he stabbed a cop in the face while police were trying to arrest him for an outstanding warrant, according to a report.

Harold Sanders Jr. was arrested for Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and his outstanding warrant.

Authorities said Sanders became confrontational during the arrest, pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the arresting officers in the face.

The cop’s injuries are not life-threatening.

