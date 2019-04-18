Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky burglary suspect shot after breaking into home, allegedly undressing in child's bedroom

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
A Kentucky man who allegedly broke into his neighbor's home and took his clothes off in a 12-year-old girl's room on Sunday was shot six times by the homeowner, according to officials.

Donald Oliver, 38, is charged with first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and heroin possession after breaking into the Louisville home around 7 a.m., according to court documents obtained by WDRB.

The girl's mother, Tina Burton, told the television station her daughter was in bed when she heard a noise as Oliver broke into their home and began undressing.

"She was really smart," she told WDRB. "She hid under the cover, turned her light down, turned her volume down on her phone to text me. When she peeked under the cover to see where he was at, she got up and ran away. She went to the back room. And I think that was really brave and smart of her."

Oliver -- wearing nothing but his underwear -- then went from the girl's bedroom to the kitchen where he encountered Burton's boyfriend, Ali Bracey.

"I told him to get out, and he didn’t want to move. And he growled at me," Bracey said

Donald Oliver, 38, is charged with first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, and heroin possession, according to jail records.

Donald Oliver, 38, is charged with first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, and heroin possession, according to jail records. (WDRB)

A physical struggle then broke out, with Bracey striking Oliver with a broom before he began to be overtaken "due to the suspect's size," according to an arrest report obtained by WDRB.

After yelling for help, Burton got a gun from her bedroom and handed it to her boyfriend, who then was able to get up and fire several rounds at Oliver.

Bracey said that other neighbors agreed with his use of force.

"Everyone has actually commended me on what I did. There hasn’t been any real backlash other than [Oliver's] family," he said. "But everyone in the neighborhood has commended me on what I did."

Oliver was arrested a short time later and transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries before he was taken into custody, WDRB reported. When taking his clothes off in the home, police said that Oliver dropped a small bag of heroin.

During a court appearance on Monday, Oliver was in a wheelchair as a judge noted a lengthy criminal record and set a $50,000 bond.

Burton, who credited her oldest daughter's quick thing from preventing something worse from happening, said she has no intention of moving out of the neighborhood anytime soon.

"We’re going to stay," she told WDRB. "I’m not going to let anyone run me out of my home."

