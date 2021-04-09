Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Kentucky boy shot dead in apparent hunting accident: report

Officials do not believe foul play was involved

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Kentucky boy died after an apparent hunting accident Wednesday night.

The boy, 11, was reportedly shot in the face around 8:30 p.m. while hunting alone just a couple of hundred yards from his home.

SLAIN SOUTH CAROLINA DOCTOR WROTE OF FAITH, LIFE'S FRAGILITY

He was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The manner of death remains under investigation. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel told WKRN that the fatal wound appeared to be accidental and self-inflicted.

Officials have not identified the weapon involved in the incident. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Due to his age, the boy’s name has not been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

Your Money