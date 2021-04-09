Kentucky boy shot dead in apparent hunting accident: report

A Kentucky boy died after an apparent hunting accident Wednesday night.

The boy, 11, was reportedly shot in the face around 8:30 p.m. while hunting alone just a couple of hundred yards from his home.

He was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The manner of death remains under investigation. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel told WKRN that the fatal wound appeared to be accidental and self-inflicted.

Officials have not identified the weapon involved in the incident.

Due to his age, the boy’s name has not been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.