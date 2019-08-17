Kentucky boy, 13, charged with kidnapping after stealing car with baby inside: police

A 13-year-old Kentucky boy has been charged with kidnapping for stealing a vehicle with a 22-month baby inside, police said.

Police responded to a call on Thursday around 4:15 p.m. in Covington, which is in northern Kentucky and shares a border with Cincinnati, Ohio. The caller reportedly told police their car had been stolen and the thief had hit a parked car while fleeing.

Covington police canvassed the area and found the car “abandoned with the baby still inside” a few miles from where the vehicle was stolen, police said.

The suspects had reportedly taken the vehicle owner’s cellphone after abandoning the vehicle. Police later found two juveniles, ages 13 and 14, based on descriptions given by witnesses. The 13-year-old had the victim’s cellphone in his pocket, police said.

The juveniles were taken to headquarters for questioning. Police said the 13-year-old admitted to stealing the vehicle and cellphone. He was charged with kidnapping, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.

The other boy was not charged and was released to his parents, police said. Neither of their identities was released because of their ages.