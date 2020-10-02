Breonna Taylor grand jury audio: Officers testified that they knocked before entering

Louisville Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Friday released the much-anticipated recordings of the grand jury proceedings in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor involving three Louisville police officers earlier this year.

The audio, which The New York Times reported to be an estimated 20 hours long, was ordered to be released by noon ET Friday, after Cameron requested a delay on earlier this week so his office could have more time to redact people’s names and other personal information before it was made public.

It includes officers' testimony that they knocked on Taylor's door multiple times and announced the police presence before entering, according to the Associated Press.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who worked as an emergency medical worker, lived with her sister in an apartment in Louisville. She and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were in her bedroom on the night of March 13 when police came to her door with a narcotics warrant.

Cameron, a Republican and the state’s first Black attorney general, said Louisville Metro Police Sgt. John Mattingly entered Taylor’s home after the door had been broken in. Walker then allegedly shot him in the leg, later explaining that he thought an intruder was breaking in, according to reports.

For months, the raid had been characterized in reports and by officials as the execution of a "no-knock warrant," meaning law enforcement officers enter without knocking or announcing themselves. But Cameron later clarified that officers did knock before breaking down the door.

Mattingly, Det. Brett Hankison and Det. Myles Cosgrove then returned fire; Taylor was shot six times, Cameron said.

Last week, the grand jury announced it had voted to indict one of the three officers, Hankison, on wanton endangerment charges for allegedly firing bullets into the neighboring apartment with three people inside. He pleaded not guilty on Monday.

But none of the officers were indicted on charges directly related to Taylor’s death. Cameron presented the evidence to the jury and later admitted he did not recommend murder charges.

A member of the grand jury filed a motion to have the transcripts released and for jurors to be allowed to speak publicly about the proceedings, which are typically kept private.

