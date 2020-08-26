Kenosha violence: Juvenile arrested in deadly shooting amid Jacob Blake unrest, Illinois police say

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to at least one of the two shooting deaths amid the unrest Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wis., Illinois police confirmed on Wednesday.

Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested in his hometown of Antioch, Ill., Wednesday on suspicion of intentional first-degree homicide, Commander Norman Johnson of the Antioch Police Department said. Antioch is about 20 miles southwest of Kenosha.

Rittenhouse was a “fugitive of justice” and “fled the state of Wisconsin with the intent to avoid prosecution” on a first-degree intentional homicide charge filed in Kenosha County, according to court records in Lake County, Ill., obtained by Fox News.

The shootings unfolded amid protests over Jacob Blake, a Black man shot during an encounter with Kenosha police last Sunday.

Two people were killed and a third was sent to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after the shots rang out near 63rd Street and Sheridan Road around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Kenosha Police Department said in a statement.

Cellphone video circulated on social media showing a young, White male running down the street with a long gun, as he was chased by demonstrators from behind. He fell to the ground, and someone tried to grab his weapon and came at him with a fly-kick. The individual then opened fire in the middle of the street, and screams could be heard from the frantic crowd.

It was unclear how many people fired in all.

“My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the two individuals who lost their lives and the individual who was injured last night in Kenosha. We as a state are mourning this tragedy,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“I want to be very clear: we should not tolerate violence against any person. I’m grateful there has already been swift action to arrest one person involved. The individual or individuals whose actions resulted in this tragic loss of life must be held accountable,” he said.

Evers then urged protesters “who choose to exercise their First Amendment rights” to do so peacefully and others to stay home and allow local first responders, law enforcement and the National Guard to do their jobs.

“We must turn from violence and remember that any single act of injustice against one person is less justice for us all. We cannot let the hateful actions of a few designed to create chaos distract us from our pursuit for a more fair, equitable, and accountable state and country for Jacob Blake and the many others who deserve justice,” Evers said. “We must work to find strength in each other and our communities to rebuild and move our state forward, together.”

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating whether the shooting was connected to a group of armed vigilantes guarding a gas station nearby.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.