Accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse seen in bar wearing ‘Free as F—k’ shirt

Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse was spotted in a Wisconsin bar with a beer — and a t-shirt with the slogan, "Free as F–k," according to a report.

The teenager, who is free on $2 million bond while he awaits trial on murder charges for killing two Black Lives Matter protesters and wounding a third, was photographed with his parents at a bar in Mount Pleasant, according to TMZ.

Rittenhouse, 18, is seen clutching a bottle of beer in one of the photos.

The legal drinking age in Wisconsin — and in his home state of Illinois — is 21.

Wisconsin, however, allows underaged people to drink if they have parental consent.

Police in the Wisconsin village said they received a call about Rittenhouse popping up at Pudgy’s Pub on Tuesday, questioning whether his presence at the bar violated his parole, TMZ said.

Rittenhouse was with armed militia members in Kenosha on Aug. 23 when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.

He was arrested the following day in his home in Illinois.

His lawyers said the teen acted in self-defense when he was confronted by Black Lives Matter protesters who were demonstrating over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse was arraigned earlier Tuesday and pleaded not guilty.