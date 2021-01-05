Expand / Collapse search
Jacob Blake
Published

No Kenosha officers to face charges in Jacob Blake shooting, prosecutors say

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The Wisconsin police officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake last year, igniting several days of unrest that included two fatal shootings, will not face criminal charges, prosecutors said Tuesday. 

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley also said Blake will not face charges. 

Sheskey, who is White, shot Blake during a response to an Aug. 23 domestic disturbance call. Video footage of the incident captured Blake walking away from the officer and around a vehicle with his children inside when he was shot several times.

The shooting left Blake paralyzed and sparked protests that devolved into riots. The unrest included two fatal shootings and destruction to property. 

