Family of Jacob Blake plead for peace in Kenosha after police shooting

The mother of a Black man who was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wis., setting off two nights of violence that have mirrored the nationwide unrest seen this summer, pleaded for calm Tuesday.

Flanked by the family of Jacob Blake, Julia Jackson told reporters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse that her son would not be pleased by the violence in the city.

"As I was riding through here, this city, I noticed a lot of damage and it doesn't reflect my son," Jackson said. "So I'm really asking, and encouraging everyone in Wisconsin and abroad to take a moment and examine your heart. As I pray for my son's healing... I also have been praying even before this for the healing of our country."

The family attorney for the Blake family said the 29-year-old Blake was paralyzed from the waist down from the officer's bullets.

JACOB BLAKE'S FATHER SAYS SON LEFT PARTIALLY PARALYZED BY POLICE SHOOTING: REPORT

"It is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake to ever walk again," said attorney Ben Crump.

Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr., was overwhelmed with emotion speaking to reporters.

"They shot my son seven times, seven times like he didn't matter," a tearful Jacob Blake Sr., said. "He's a human being and he matters."

Lawyers for the Blake family demanded the Kenosha Police Department take swift action against the officers involved in the Sunday evening shooting. They said the family plans to file a civil rights lawsuit against the department.

"How long is it going to take to terminate the officers who were involved in this tragedy?" said attorney B’Ivory LaMarr. "Heaven is full to its capacity with victims that have been taken at the hands of law enforcement. And that's probably one of the reasons why Jacob lives today."

Blake was shot multiple times during an encounter with police who were responding to a domestic dispute. Witnesses said Blake was attempting to break up a fight. Cellphone video captured the incident and appeared to show an officer firing multiple shots behind Blake as he got into an SUV with his sons inside.

Police have not discussed the shooting. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating.

Attorney Patrick Salvi said Blake suffered several injuries, adding that the bullets penetrated his stomach, and that his colon and some small intestines had to be removed. The bullets severed Blake’s spinal cord and shattered his vertebrae.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Blake was in surgery Wednesday, said Crump, who also represents the family of George Floyd, whose death while in Minneapolis police custody set off a nationwide conversation and unrest that has gripped the country over the summer.