Breonna Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker says he just wants 'her name to live on' as attorneys slam case

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker explained this week in his first televised interview since Taylor was killed during a botched Louisville, Ky., raid, what happened that night and why he is suing the police department.

“CBS This Morning’s” Gayle King interviewed Walker. In video airing Wednesday and Thursday, he described the March shooting that killed Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, when a warrant was executed at her apartment. He and his attorneys also railed against the commonwealth and the city, saying Walker was framed by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

"They break into his house, they kill his girlfriend, they frame him for it to cover it up, and then when that cover-up falls apart because it is so pathetic and so inconsistent with the evidence, the case is dismissed and the charges go away,” said Walker lawyer Steve Romines during the interview. “He's supposed to say thank you? No, there has to be a consequence. And if [Kentucky Attorney General] Daniel Cameron won't hold 'em responsible, we will in a civil case."

BREONNA TAYLOR'S BOYFRIEND, KENNETH WALKER, SPEAKS OUT ABOUT FATAL SHOOTING

Walker and Taylor were in bed watching a movie early on March 13 when police serving a narcotics warrant broke down the door. Walker told investigators he heard loud knocking, but didn’t hear police identify themselves, so he thought it was an intruder.

“I’m a million percent sure that nobody identified themselves,” Walker said during Wednesday’s CBS interview. “That’s why I grabbed the gun. Didn’t have a clue.”

Walker fired a single shot toward the door, striking a police officer in the leg. That officer and two others returned 32 shots. Taylor was hit six times, Cameron previously said, and died at the scene.

He was arrested immediately following the shooting and charged with attempted murder of a police officer. Walker said he found out Taylor had died while watching the news from jail. The attempted murder charge was dropped at the end of May.

Last month, a grand jury in Louisville declined to charge any of the officers in Taylor’s death. One officer was charged with wanton endangerment for firing bullets that went through Taylor’s apartment and into a neighbor’s home.

BREONNA TAYLOR: KENTUCKY AG USING POSITION TO STOP JURORS FROM RESPONDING TO 'MISLEADING REMARKS,' MOTION SAYS

For months, the raid was characterized as the execution of a "no-knock warrant," meaning law enforcement officers could enter without knocking or announcing themselves. Cameron later clarified that officers did knock. One witness reportedly said police announced themselves, although Romines on Thursday questioned the witness’ credibility, noting the person initially said officers did not announce themselves as police.

Now, Walker is suing with the help of Romines and another attorney, Frederick Moore III.

Romines also said Thursday that Louisville police obtained a warrant using “perjured testimony.”

“There’s no question that the postal inspector’s office has confirmed, that what was in the warrant is a lie – that Breonna Taylor had been receiving suspicious packages at that address” that were for Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, who was under investigation by LMPD, Romines said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The attorneys also questioned the credibility of the ballistics report, acknowledging that Cameron has not “definitively proven” that the officer was struck by Walker’s bullet, Moore said.

When asked what he hopes to gain by filing the lawsuit, Walker said, “No amount of money could change the fact that she’s gone.”

“I just want her name to live on,” Walker continued. “People ask me all the time what they can do for me. I tell them, ‘Say her name.’”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

'There has to be a consequence. And if Daniel Cameron won't hold 'em responsible, we will in a civil case,' one lawyer said