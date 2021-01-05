Kelley Loeffler plans objection to at least one state's presidential election result: source

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Loeffler to object to certification of at least one presidential election result

Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will object to certifying the results of at least one state during Wednesday's Electoral College vote count by Congress, Fox News has learned.

The joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College result is set to occur just a day after today's Senate runoff elections. Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock, and Sen. David Perdue is up against Democrat Jon Ossoff.



"Elections are the bedrock of our democracy and the American people deserve to be 100% confident in our election systems and its outcomes. But right now, tens of millions of Americans have real concerns about the way in which the November Presidential election was conducted—and I share their concerns," Loeffler said in a statement to Fox News on Monday.

"The American people deserve a platform in Congress, permitted under the Constitution, to have election issues presented so that they can be addressed," Loeffler continued. "That’s why, on January 6th, I will vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the Electoral College certification process."

A source familiar with Loeffler’s thinking told Fox News she will likely object to the certification of Georgia’s presidential election results and left the possibility open that Loeffler could object to others as well. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



White House responds to report suggesting Trump will head to Scotland before inauguration

The White House downplayed a report late Monday that suggested President Trump may be planning a trip to Scotland the day before the inauguration.

Scotland’s Sunday Post, citing unnamed sources at the country’s Prestwick airport, reported that U.S. military surveillance planes have been in place there for a week. The source told the paper that there has also been a booking of an "American military version of the Boeing 757 on January 19."



The source told the paper that the plane is the one "normally used by the Vice President but often used by the First Lady." Trump owns a luxury resort in Scotland called Trump Turnberry.

Judd Deere, the deputy White House press secretary, told Fox News in a statement, "Anonymous sources who claim to know what the President is or is not considering have no idea. When President Trump has an announcement about his plans for Jan. 20. he will let you know." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Publicist mistaken: Tanya Roberts still alive despite reports of death on Sunday

Actress Tanya Roberts is still alive -- she is hospitalized -- despite reports of her death over the weekend.

The star's publicist mistakenly announced on Sunday that the former Bond girl had died at the age of 65.

Roberts' death was confirmed via a post on her official Facebook page, which was attributed to Mike Pingel, and multiple outlets, including TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter (THR), reported that a representative for the star confirmed the death to them directly as well.

However, Pingel has now confirmed to Fox News that as of Monday morning, the "That '70s Show" star is actually still alive, but the star remains in "very dire" condition.



Pingel said that on Monday, Robert's partner, Lance O'Brien, received "a call from the hospital that confirmed that Tanya was alive and did not pass last night." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



