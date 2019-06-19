Keith Raniere, ex-leader of self-help group NXIVM, convicted in sex-trafficking case

Keith Raniere, the former leader of self-help group NXIVM, was convicted Wednesday in a federal case accusing him of turning women into his "sex slaves."

Raniere showed no reaction as the guilty verdict was read in a federal court in Brooklyn. Jurors took less than five hours to convict the 58-year-old on multiple charges, including sex trafficking, wire fraud conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy.

Prosecutors said testimony showed Raniere used women known as "masters" to demand nude photos and other things from "slaves." The material would be made public if they didn't obey orders to have sex with him to keep them in line, they said.

They called the former leader of the self-help organization based in upstate New York a "crime boss" and "con man."

Some of his followers included TV actress Allison Mack, best known for her role as a friend of a young Superman in the series "Smallville," and Seagram's liquor fortune heiress, Clare Bronfman.

Among other allegations was that Raniere branded some women with his initials and had sex with one of his followers at age 15. A sorority sometimes called "The Vow" was created to satisfy his sexual desires for sex, power and control," Assistant U.S. Attorney Moira Penza said in closing arguments.

Penza said Raniere also kept child pornography as a "trophy."

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo argued his client's behavior could be seen as "repulsive and offensive, but we don't convict people in this country for being repulsive or offensive."

Agnifilo also said the sexual encounters were consensual and said there was no extortion attempt since the material was never released.

Mack and Bronfman were named as defendants with Raniere, but pleaded guilty before going to trial. Raniere was arrested in Mexico last year following an investigation into his group.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 25. and faces life in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.