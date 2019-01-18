'Keep America Great' banner at high school basketball game sparks uproar

A Minnesota high school is being investigated after fans of the boys’ high school basketball team were spotted holding a “Keep America Great” banner promoting President Donald Trump’s re-election Tuesday.

Jordan High School students were seen clad in American flag garb while supporting their team, which was taking on Minneapolis Roosevelt High School. A coach who was in attendance took issue with the young fans holding the banner and took out his frustration in a Facebook post.

“I coach a predominantly black inner city high school team,” Michael Zeke Walker wrote in the post. “We go out to a rural area in Jordan, MN and this is there. Please explain how and why this is appropriate at a high school basketball game?”

Walker, who is black, included #blackandproud and #blackmenmatter hashtags in his post. He is also the director of the Minneapolis School District’s Office of Black Male Student Achievement, the Star Tribune reported.

Superintendent Matt Helgerson expressed “regret that Roosevelt players and their coaching staff, fans and community were made to feel uncomfortable, as it is always our intent to graciously host our opponents” in a statement released Wednesday. He added that the district was reviewing the matter.

The Roosevelt team stayed in the locker room for the national anthem and the Jordan team “was made aware of that practice before the game,” Minneapolis schools spokesman Dirk Tedmon said.

He added that the district’s policy is “to not allow political advertising,” according to the Star Tribune.