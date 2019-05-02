Karaoke, ax-throwing venues want to sell beer under Utah law

Two lawmakers are proposing changes to a new liquor law in Utah after beer licenses were denied to a karaoke lounge and an axe-throwing venue.

Democratic Rep. Angela Romero said Wednesday she plans to introduce an amendment to include karaoke venues among the new sites approved for beer sales.

The law represents a tightening of already strict liquor laws in Utah, where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints instructs members to avoid drinking alcohol.

Yet, liquor sales have been increasing steadily at state-controlled liquor stores, driven by new, out-of-state residents and thriving tourism.

State liquor bosses have said Social Axe Throwing in Ogden and Heart and Seoul Karaoke in Salt Lake City don't fit the definitions of a "recreational amenity" contained in the law set to take effect May 14.

The definitions include theaters, pool parlors and concert venues.

The sponsor of the law has said he would be open to tweaking it.