Kanye West concedes longshot 2020 presidential bid

Kanye West threw in the towel on his presidential run in the 2020 election and hinted at another long-shot bid four years from now — though he didn’t get many votes this time.

West made the concession in a tweet after appearing on the ballot in 12 states in the presidential election between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.



“WELP,” West said in the tweet. “KANYE 2024.”

West appeared on the ballot in 12 states and notched more than a thousand votes in all of the contests, according to preliminary tallies by The Associated Press.

In Colorado, West got nearly 6,000 votes in a state that went to Biden. In Vermont, another state that went to Biden, West got more than 1,200 votes, according to the tally.

In Arkansas, he got 3,979 votes; in Idaho, he got 2,309 votes; in Iowa, he got 3,179 votes; in Kentucky, he got 6,259 votes; in Louisiana, he got 4,837 votes; in Minnesota, he got 6,796; in Mississippi, he got 3,009 votes; in Oklahoma, he got 5,587 votes; in Tennessee, he got 10,188 votes; and in Utah, he got 4,053 votes, according to the preliminary tallies.

West announced earlier Tuesday that he voted for himself, the first time he cast a ballot in a US presidential election.



“God is so good . . . Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me,” he tweeted.