University of Kansas to offer 'Angry White Male Studies' course

University of Kansas students will soon be able to study the rise of the "angry white male."

The college course, called Angry White Male Studies, will dive into "the deeper sources of this emotional state while evaluating recent manifestations of male anger" in the United States and Britain since the 1950s.

The course catalog description states: "Employing interdisciplinary perspectives this course examines how both dominant and subordinate masculinities are represented and experienced in cultures undergoing periods of rapid change connected to modernity as well as to rights-based movements of women, people of color, homosexuals and trans individuals."

Although the class can be taken for credit and is being offered in the fall, one Kansas lawmaker is not amused.

Rep. Ron Estes, a Republican, wrote on Twitter that the course "divides the student population" and wondered why the University of Kansas did not offer a class to "unite people and empower women."

Some students said any discussions from the course could be beneficial.

"Creating dialogue which is something that we need to have. Dialogue is important," junior Rianon Wallace-Demby told WFLA.

The course is being taught by Christopher Forth, reports The Hill. Forth, a professor of history and the dean's professor of humanities, has published several books, including "Masculinity in the Modern West: Gender, Civilization and the Body."

A prerequisite for the course is called "Introduction to Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies."

Students can also take the course if they get permission from the instructor.